BrightLearn - Statecraft as Soulcraft: What Government Does by George F. Will

In "Statecraft as Soulcraft: What Government Does," George F. Will challenges conventional notions of governance by arguing that the role of government extends beyond mere economic management to the cultivation of the moral character of its citizens. He criticizes the prevailing belief that self-interest alone should guide national policy, asserting that this has led to a society obsessed with material wealth and personal gain at the expense of social cohesion and moral values. Will advocates for a broader understanding of statecraft, one that prioritizes justice, social unity and national strength. He draws on the wisdom of philosophers like John Stuart Mill to propose that government should act as both a tutor and a servant to its people, shaping their inner lives and fostering a sense of civic responsibility. Will criticizes modern liberalism for promoting self-expression over objective achievement and calls for a conservative approach that emphasizes the cultivation of values such as temperance, foresight and civic spirit. Ultimately, he envisions a politics that nurtures the spiritual well-being of the nation, recognizing that the power of government can and should be used to strengthen the moral fabric of society.





