BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING NEWS — SG Anon Breaks Down Maduro — Extraction Op & Global Financial War
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
110 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • 21 hours ago

John Michael Chambers sits down with SG Anon to dissect the historic removal of Maduro—and why it’s far more than a political headline. SG explains the legal backbone behind President Trump’s move, unpacking Executive Order 13224 and the Authorization for Use of Military Force still active from 9/11—powers that give the Commander-in-Chief sweeping, lawful authority to target terror-financed networks worldwide.


What really happened in Caracas wasn’t an abduction; it was an extraction. SG reveals why Maduro’ “two thumbs up” in custody, Tiffany-blue sweatshirt, and Mickey Mouse hat signal a coordinated rescue—not a capture. Venezuela was a vault, a shadow banking hub, and the nerve center for election fraud (Smartmatic/Dominion) exported to over 70 countries. Taking it down severs arteries of the globalist parasite class.


From there, SG and John dive into the unfolding collapse of the central banking system—the $51B+ Fed repo bailouts, the historic silver squeeze, and why physical metals are about to detach from paper markets forever. They explore Elon Musk’s hints of a “post-work” future, Trump’s sovereign wealth dividend, med beds, AI, and the coming Quantum Financial System—where spiritual alignment and encrypted currency converge.


This isn’t just regime change. It’s regime collapse—financial, intelligence, and spiritual—all at once.


Where we go one, we go all—into the light.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.


This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/




Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/



ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
venezuelawwg1wgadominionsmartmaticjohn michael chamberscentral bank collapseaumfshadow bankingmed bedssilver squeezequantum financial systemsovereign wealthsg anonfinancial warmaduro extractionexecutive order 13224
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Trump orders U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations

Laura Harris
Iran&#8217;s internet blackout: Regime silences dissent amid mass protests

Iran’s internet blackout: Regime silences dissent amid mass protests

Belle Carter
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy