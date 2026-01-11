John Michael Chambers sits down with SG Anon to dissect the historic removal of Maduro—and why it’s far more than a political headline. SG explains the legal backbone behind President Trump’s move, unpacking Executive Order 13224 and the Authorization for Use of Military Force still active from 9/11—powers that give the Commander-in-Chief sweeping, lawful authority to target terror-financed networks worldwide.





What really happened in Caracas wasn’t an abduction; it was an extraction. SG reveals why Maduro’ “two thumbs up” in custody, Tiffany-blue sweatshirt, and Mickey Mouse hat signal a coordinated rescue—not a capture. Venezuela was a vault, a shadow banking hub, and the nerve center for election fraud (Smartmatic/Dominion) exported to over 70 countries. Taking it down severs arteries of the globalist parasite class.





From there, SG and John dive into the unfolding collapse of the central banking system—the $51B+ Fed repo bailouts, the historic silver squeeze, and why physical metals are about to detach from paper markets forever. They explore Elon Musk’s hints of a “post-work” future, Trump’s sovereign wealth dividend, med beds, AI, and the coming Quantum Financial System—where spiritual alignment and encrypted currency converge.





This isn’t just regime change. It’s regime collapse—financial, intelligence, and spiritual—all at once.





Where we go one, we go all—into the light.





