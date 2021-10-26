© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EUROPE- AFTER DARK NIGHT ALWAYS DAWN COMES.... (TRIARII - EUROPA)
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 26, 2021
"The West Has Something to Devote to the Contest That Neither the Barbarian Nor the Parasite Has: the Force of the Mightiest Superpersonal Destiny That Has Ever Appeared on This Earth. This Superpersonal Idea Has Such Tremendous Force That No Number of Scaffold-trials or Massacres, No Heaps of Starved or Pyramids of Skulls, Can Touch It. The West Has Two Centuries and Tens of Millions of Lives of the Coming Generations to Give to the War Against the Barbarian and the Distorter. It Has a Will Which Has Not Only Emerged Unbroken From the Second World War, but Is Now More Articulate All Over Europe, and Is Gaining in Strength With every Year, Every Decade. Merely Material Superiority Will Do Them Little Good in a War Whose Duration Will Be Measured, if Necessary, in Centuries. Napoleon Knew, and the West Still Knows, the Primacy of the Spiritual in Warfare. The Soil of Europe, Rendered Sacred by the Streams of Blood Which Have Made It Spiritually Fertile for a Millennium, Will Once Again Stream With Blood Until the Barbarians and Distorters Have Been Driven Out and the Western Banner Waves on Its Home Soil From Gibraltar to North Cape, and From the Rocky Promontories of Galway to the Urals. This Is Promised, Not by Human Resolves Merely, but by a Higher Destiny, Which Cares Little Whether It Is 1950, 2000, or 2050. This Destiny Does Not Tire, Nor Can It Be Broken, and Its Mantle of Strength Descends Upon Those in Its Service."
"Was Mich Nicht Umbringt, Macht Mich Stärker." (What Does Not Destroy Me Makes Me Stronger.)
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
"Was Mich Nicht Umbringt, Macht Mich Stärker." (What Does Not Destroy Me Makes Me Stronger.)
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.