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EUROPE- AFTER DARK NIGHT ALWAYS DAWN COMES.... (TRIARII - EUROPA)
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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10 views • October 26, 2021
"The West Has Something to Devote to the Contest That Neither the Barbarian Nor the Parasite Has: the Force of the Mightiest Superpersonal Destiny That Has Ever Appeared on This Earth. This Superpersonal Idea Has Such Tremendous Force That No Number of Scaffold-trials or Massacres, No Heaps of Starved or Pyramids of Skulls, Can Touch It. The West Has Two Centuries and Tens of Millions of Lives of the Coming Generations to Give to the War Against the Barbarian and the Distorter. It Has a Will Which Has Not Only Emerged Unbroken From the Second World War, but Is Now More Articulate All Over Europe, and Is Gaining in Strength With every Year, Every Decade. Merely Material Superiority Will Do Them Little Good in a War Whose Duration Will Be Measured, if Necessary, in Centuries. Napoleon Knew, and the West Still Knows, the Primacy of the Spiritual in Warfare. The Soil of Europe, Rendered Sacred by the Streams of Blood Which Have Made It Spiritually Fertile for a Millennium, Will Once Again Stream With Blood Until the Barbarians and Distorters Have Been Driven Out and the Western Banner Waves on Its Home Soil From Gibraltar to North Cape, and From the Rocky Promontories of Galway to the Urals. This Is Promised, Not by Human Resolves Merely, but by a Higher Destiny, Which Cares Little Whether It Is 1950, 2000, or 2050. This Destiny Does Not Tire, Nor Can It Be Broken, and Its Mantle of Strength Descends Upon Those in Its Service."
"Was Mich Nicht Umbringt, Macht Mich Stärker." (What Does Not Destroy Me Makes Me Stronger.)
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