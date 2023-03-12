https://gettr.com/post/p2b6bgs199c

3/11/2023 Miles Guo: What is happening on 311 (March 11) is much worse than that of 911; Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, USDC and USDT are collapsing one after another … behind the scenes, the Communist Party has been withdrawing funds out of those pools …

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank is worse than the 911 attacks; USDC and USDT will collapse too, and an unprecedented economic catastrophe is on its way

#SiliconValleyBank #SilvergateBank #911 #311 #Blackstone #USDC #USDT #BlackRock





3/11/2023文贵盖特：今天311发生的大事儿远超911，银门银行、硅谷银行、USDC和USDT相继暴雷。。。背后是中共两会后几个小时。。。开始往回抽钱、抽钱。。。

#硅谷银行 #银门银行 #911 #311 #黑石 #USDC #USDT #贝莱德





