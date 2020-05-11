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If Sonic Mania was for the Genesis
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19 views • May 11, 2020
Published on YouTube: March 14, 2018
On St. Patrick's Day 2018 I played Green Hill Zone in Sonic 1. I also played up to Oil Ocean in Sonic 2. In Sonic 3 I played up to Hydrocity. In Sonic & Knuckles I played up to Lava Reef Zone Act 2. What was I THINKING!!!! I also played Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine to cool down after what happened in Sandopolis Zone. DISCLAIMER: I didn't own Hydrocity on Genesis so I had to record off my 3DS. Turn up volume.
On St. Patrick's Day 2018 I played Green Hill Zone in Sonic 1. I also played up to Oil Ocean in Sonic 2. In Sonic 3 I played up to Hydrocity. In Sonic & Knuckles I played up to Lava Reef Zone Act 2. What was I THINKING!!!! I also played Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine to cool down after what happened in Sandopolis Zone. DISCLAIMER: I didn't own Hydrocity on Genesis so I had to record off my 3DS. Turn up volume.
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