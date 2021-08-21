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Blood on Biden's Hands In Afghanistan, and What We Need To Do About It
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80 views • August 21, 2021
Joe Biden has put thousands of U.S. Citizens lives in danger. As U.S. Citizens, Christians, and those who fought with us in Afghanistan are being hunted down door to door, many being hanged in the streets, The Biden administration sends them mixed messages to go to the airport, not go to the airport, or shelter in place. Lives are on the line and administration officials continue to lie at press conferences. During all of this, Biden, Harris and Psaki are AWOL. The "Hiding Biden" Virus is spreading faster than Covid-19.
After showing some of what is going on, we talk about what American Citizens can legally do about this. The terror threat assessment globally is at a 20 year high. Biden has not only put the U.S. at risk, but the whole world at risk.
The water crisis in Lasssen County, CA and Klamath County, OR. Thousands of people are out of water to eat, drink, or do anything else with. If you would lllike to contribute please read the message below and use the paypal links to donate.
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
After showing some of what is going on, we talk about what American Citizens can legally do about this. The terror threat assessment globally is at a 20 year high. Biden has not only put the U.S. at risk, but the whole world at risk.
The water crisis in Lasssen County, CA and Klamath County, OR. Thousands of people are out of water to eat, drink, or do anything else with. If you would lllike to contribute please read the message below and use the paypal links to donate.
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;;source=url
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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