"Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer" Rated PG - Must first hear the 'Rest of the Story' that "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer." This is Grandma's Revenge ; ) This is one Grandma's response. A 2nd grader thought this was a 'mean Grandma'...not having watched the pre-requisite song. I had a hard time explaining the reason for "Grandma's Revenge!" Yes, most Grandma's are nice....but this Grandma did not take lightly being targeted by Santa's reindeer! Fun for the whole family.... with some Parental Guidance ; )

