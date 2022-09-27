Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Charles Dyer Deciphers How the Destruction of America Aligns with Biblical Prophecy (Part 2)
50 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 2 months ago |

The United States of America plays no significant role in the end times. As the pieces continue to fall into place to facilitate the rapture, Biblical scholar and prolific author Charles Dyer dives deep into the truth about America’s future. He reminds us that the U.S. is not mentioned in the Bible and when Christ comes to take His church, the U.S. will be finished as a world leader. The final roles of the European Union, Iran, China, and the Vatican are also discussed. Charlie additionally touches on the excitement of awaiting the rapture of the church, as well as the importance of putting your faith in Jesus Christ before it’s too late.



TAKEAWAYS


Prophecy allows Christians to understand the events of today in practical preparation for tomorrow 


Charlie believes that our time in Heaven will be busy, active, and fulfilling 


When the church is raptured, Satan will then have free reign over the world and chaos and destruction will ensue 


A nation that turns its back on Israel is courting God’s punishment 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to CCM: https://counterculturemom.com/ 

What Does the Bible Say About the Future? Book: https://amzn.to/3qGmZ69 

Pope Francis Tells Vatican to Move Funds: https://bit.ly/3LNk1Xj


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHARLES DYER

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLandandTheBook/ 

Podcast: https://apple.co/3DsOpUF  


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
iranheavensatanprophecychinaunited stateseuropean unionbiblical prophecycharles dyer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket