Charles Dyer Deciphers How the Destruction of America Aligns with Biblical Prophecy (Part 2)

The United States of America plays no significant role in the end times. As the pieces continue to fall into place to facilitate the rapture, Biblical scholar and prolific author Charles Dyer dives deep into the truth about America’s future. He reminds us that the U.S. is not mentioned in the Bible and when Christ comes to take His church, the U.S. will be finished as a world leader. The final roles of the European Union, Iran, China, and the Vatican are also discussed. Charlie additionally touches on the excitement of awaiting the rapture of the church, as well as the importance of putting your faith in Jesus Christ before it’s too late.







Prophecy allows Christians to understand the events of today in practical preparation for tomorrow





Charlie believes that our time in Heaven will be busy, active, and fulfilling





When the church is raptured, Satan will then have free reign over the world and chaos and destruction will ensue





A nation that turns its back on Israel is courting God’s punishment







