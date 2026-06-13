🚨 Iranian negotiators brought psychologists to the table to address Trump's dementia

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Iran added senior psychologists to their negotiating team to review draft communications before they were sent to Trump, journalist Jeremy Scahill of DropSite News reported, citing Iranian sources.
"We recognize that we are dealing with a mentally incapacitated individual. We've had senior psychologists work up a psychological profile of what they think is going on with Trump's brain. We started to cater our messages – almost like dealing with a patient," they told Scahill.
He
added that mediators (Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia) are also
becoming "deeply concerned" that Trump is totally erratic – agreeing to
things, then immediately reversing himself.
The madman theory isn't a theory, and the Iranians are now running the therapy session.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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