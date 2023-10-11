Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 9-10





▪️Russian troops launched a series of strikes on enemy facilities in the Odesa region.





Among other targets, Danube port of Vylkove, used by the AFU for military needs, was hit.





▪️In the Svatove sector, Russian troops have significantly advanced on the Makiivka-Nevs'ke line.





The AFU command is hastily transferring additional forces to the area in an attempt to hold back the offensive.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian forces resumed their operation to encircle the Avdiivka fortified area.





On the northern flank, assault troops managed to reach the outskirts of Berdychi and break through to a heap southwest of Krasnohorivka.





▪️To the south, Russian troops launched an offensive from the direction of the Spartak village.





According to preliminary reports, they managed to establish control over a section of the E50 road south of Avdiivka.





▪️In the South Donetsk direction, Russian units launched a counterattack south of Mar'inka.





Assault units broke through enemy defenses and occupied tactical heights on the outskirts of Novomykhailivka.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU attempted to expand its zone of control near Novodonets'ke and Novomaiors'ke.





Russian forces successfully repelled all attacks, forcing the enemy to retreat to their original positions with losses.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops increased their activity in the Kam'yans'ke sector for the first time in recent times.





During the offensive, control was established over important areas north of the village of Zhereb'yanky.