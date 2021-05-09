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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - May 9, 2021
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10 views • July 13, 2021
First show (before using camera)
a quote from the ruling of the US SJC in the case of Marbury v. Madison (1803)
“A Law repugnant to the Constitution is void.” Written by Chief Justice Marshall of the Supreme Court for the first time declared unconstitutional a law passed by Congress and signed by the President. ... In this intricate system, the role of the Supreme Court had not been defined.
That statement alone opens the door for challenges to almost everything We The People see taking place today. The framers of our nation foresaw a changing world even they knew that they could have never imagine, our framers also knew that there are basic rights based on natural law that no man/woman or branch of government can deny us.
Americans and innocent people worldwide are falling prey to the experimental biologic falsely labeled a vaccine. By now most people should be aware of the differences between the new Human DNA changing Experimental Biologics and many of the vaccines which were tested and retested for years before allowed to be used on the general public.
This is not the first time government overreach or an “Operation Warp Speed” was attempted.
The companies making these vaxes are now seeking full approval for their still untested product that still has insufficient data to warrant an approval. More importantly is the fact that as long as it is in the experimental stage, by law it cannot be mandated, but once it is given full approval legal recourse will be even more legally difficult.
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/fda-approval-of-pfizer-vaccine-could-lead-to-vaccine-mandates
FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine could lead to vaccine mandates
On Friday, Pfizer became the first COVID-19 vaccine producer to request full FDA approval. Virginia's Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula anticipated that approval would have several implications, including the possibility of more vaccination mandates across the country.
The Pfizer vaccine, along with Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, were currently operating under Emergency Use Authorization due to the pandemic…
There appears to be a connection between Coronaviruses and the AIDS-like viruses.
In 1976, there was a breakout of what was known as the Swine Flu H1N1 in late winter, and President Gerald Ford announced a plan to vaccinate everyone in the country.
What took place sounds like President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” of the President Ford Administration, who also surrounded himself with the heads of all the U.S Health Agencies, and experts? After all 1976 was an election year, and as President Ford had to take drastic measures to save the people.
Food and energy Supply Chain issues
Where we're heading, and how to prepare. Shipping, Inflation, Grains Shortage, Meat Shortages eat GMO *HUGE* Narrative Shift! (26:24) SOLUTIONS (33:08) FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/05/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fQ0vYvlI20
Matt DePerno
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9yYWRpb2luZmx1ZW5jZS5jb20vY2F0ZWdvcnkvZGFyay10by1saWdodC9mZWVkLw
Are they dropping the food supply because global population as planned
http://web.sonoma.edu/users/c/cannon/bio314chapter10.html
Note the Southern California Valley and the area similar in climate and soil in Argentina are two of the major food production areas for the world.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-29/feeding-chickens-is-so-costly-it-s-changing-global-trade-flows
As grain prices surge, American chicken giant Perdue Farms Inc. took the rare step of buying soybeans, an American staple, from rival Brazil. BRF SA, Brazil’s top poultry producer, turned to neighboring Argentina for corn, while feed makers in China and the U.S. are buying wheat more commonly used for bread.
https://www.poultryworld.net/Meat/Articles/2021/4/Russia-sees-strongest-poultry-production-decline-in-a-decade-739090E/#:~:text=In%20the%20first%202%20months,Russian%20Union%20of%20Poultry%20Producers.
Show Us Your Papers!
Quotes: “While the CDC is easing indoor mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals, the chain said it currently has no plans to change the current mask policy within its stores.”
https://www.wcvb.com/article/shaws-star-market-removing-one-way-markers-from-grocery-store-aisles-in-massachusetts/36421487
a quote from the ruling of the US SJC in the case of Marbury v. Madison (1803)
“A Law repugnant to the Constitution is void.” Written by Chief Justice Marshall of the Supreme Court for the first time declared unconstitutional a law passed by Congress and signed by the President. ... In this intricate system, the role of the Supreme Court had not been defined.
That statement alone opens the door for challenges to almost everything We The People see taking place today. The framers of our nation foresaw a changing world even they knew that they could have never imagine, our framers also knew that there are basic rights based on natural law that no man/woman or branch of government can deny us.
Americans and innocent people worldwide are falling prey to the experimental biologic falsely labeled a vaccine. By now most people should be aware of the differences between the new Human DNA changing Experimental Biologics and many of the vaccines which were tested and retested for years before allowed to be used on the general public.
This is not the first time government overreach or an “Operation Warp Speed” was attempted.
The companies making these vaxes are now seeking full approval for their still untested product that still has insufficient data to warrant an approval. More importantly is the fact that as long as it is in the experimental stage, by law it cannot be mandated, but once it is given full approval legal recourse will be even more legally difficult.
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/fda-approval-of-pfizer-vaccine-could-lead-to-vaccine-mandates
FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine could lead to vaccine mandates
On Friday, Pfizer became the first COVID-19 vaccine producer to request full FDA approval. Virginia's Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula anticipated that approval would have several implications, including the possibility of more vaccination mandates across the country.
The Pfizer vaccine, along with Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, were currently operating under Emergency Use Authorization due to the pandemic…
There appears to be a connection between Coronaviruses and the AIDS-like viruses.
In 1976, there was a breakout of what was known as the Swine Flu H1N1 in late winter, and President Gerald Ford announced a plan to vaccinate everyone in the country.
What took place sounds like President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” of the President Ford Administration, who also surrounded himself with the heads of all the U.S Health Agencies, and experts? After all 1976 was an election year, and as President Ford had to take drastic measures to save the people.
Food and energy Supply Chain issues
Where we're heading, and how to prepare. Shipping, Inflation, Grains Shortage, Meat Shortages eat GMO *HUGE* Narrative Shift! (26:24) SOLUTIONS (33:08) FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/05/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fQ0vYvlI20
Matt DePerno
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9yYWRpb2luZmx1ZW5jZS5jb20vY2F0ZWdvcnkvZGFyay10by1saWdodC9mZWVkLw
Are they dropping the food supply because global population as planned
http://web.sonoma.edu/users/c/cannon/bio314chapter10.html
Note the Southern California Valley and the area similar in climate and soil in Argentina are two of the major food production areas for the world.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-29/feeding-chickens-is-so-costly-it-s-changing-global-trade-flows
As grain prices surge, American chicken giant Perdue Farms Inc. took the rare step of buying soybeans, an American staple, from rival Brazil. BRF SA, Brazil’s top poultry producer, turned to neighboring Argentina for corn, while feed makers in China and the U.S. are buying wheat more commonly used for bread.
https://www.poultryworld.net/Meat/Articles/2021/4/Russia-sees-strongest-poultry-production-decline-in-a-decade-739090E/#:~:text=In%20the%20first%202%20months,Russian%20Union%20of%20Poultry%20Producers.
Show Us Your Papers!
Quotes: “While the CDC is easing indoor mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals, the chain said it currently has no plans to change the current mask policy within its stores.”
https://www.wcvb.com/article/shaws-star-market-removing-one-way-markers-from-grocery-store-aisles-in-massachusetts/36421487
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