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Is Iran WAR the financial RESET? Why is GOLD price down? How nations inflate away debt?
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
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343 views • Yesterday

BEST FINANCE SUMMARY. Where are we? One of the best explainers. More at EnergyMe333.com

War-Oil-Gold-InterestRates-CentralBanks-SovereignDebt Connections.

OriginalScrubbedFromYoUT_ube?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKqVWbC9QnQ

From AiTeam-BoringMoney / AsianGuy. (Very well informed team using Ai software - gets scrubbed off youT_ube...)

Why is GOLD price down ? Gold is Liquid (easy to sell compared to real estate) ?  Big players caught off-side so need cash immediately - so they sell gold ?

3 Steps in Repeat Historical Sovereign Nation Default Game ?

1_GeoSHOCK - spikeOilPriceToCreateInflation

2_LegalMandate - StablecoinsMustBeBackedByUStreasuryDebtBonds[GENIUS ACT] - creates demand for USdebtBonds

3_InflationRunsHotterThanInterestRates (inflate away national debt over time) - inflation is loss of purchasing power

More at EnergyMe333.com


Keywords
moneygoldfinanceinterest ratesresetiran warbondssovereign debttreasuriesboringmoneyboringcurrencyasianguy
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