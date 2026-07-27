Is Iran WAR the financial RESET? Why is GOLD price down? How nations inflate away debt?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BEST FINANCE SUMMARY. Where are we? One of the best explainers. More at EnergyMe333.com
War-Oil-Gold-InterestRates-CentralBanks-SovereignDebt Connections.
OriginalScrubbedFromYoUT_ube?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKqVWbC9QnQ
From AiTeam-BoringMoney / AsianGuy. (Very well informed team using Ai software - gets scrubbed off youT_ube...)
Why is GOLD price down ? Gold is Liquid (easy to sell compared to real estate) ? Big players caught off-side so need cash immediately - so they sell gold ?
3 Steps in Repeat Historical Sovereign Nation Default Game ?
1_GeoSHOCK - spikeOilPriceToCreateInflation
2_LegalMandate - StablecoinsMustBeBackedByUStreasuryDebtBonds[GENIUS ACT] - creates demand for USdebtBonds
3_InflationRunsHotterThanInterestRates (inflate away national debt over time) - inflation is loss of purchasing power
More at EnergyMe333.com