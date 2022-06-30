In this video, we will tell the story of the Decalogue (10 commandments of the Ukrainian nationalist), which Ukrainian propaganda hammers into the heads of children starting from school.

The original text of these “commandments” (written by Stepan Lenkavsky in 1929) was rather specific. How do you like this “commandment”: “Do not hesitate to commit the utmost terrible crime, if the Case requires it”.

But it was written on the basis of the “10 Commandments of the Ukrainian People’s Party”. They were written by Nikolai Mikhnovsky and particularly indicated: “Muscovites, Poles, Hungarians, Romanians and Jews are the enemies of our people” and “do not take a wife from the outcasts, because your children will become your enemies”.

According to this last “commandment”, during the Great Patriotic War, Ukrainian nationalists killed even the wives and children of their own nationalists, if the wives happened to be non-Ukrainian.

To be continued.

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