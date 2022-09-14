Imperial in London To Cancel China-Funded Research Centers

https://gnews.org/post/p1kvv922d
09/13/2022 The Guardian- Imperial College London, one of the best colleges in the world, is ending research partnerships with Chinese state-owned companies by the end of 2022
