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What Logic Tells Me About Our Purpose & The Meaning of Life
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71 views • March 02, 2022
This is a video/audio version of my latest blog. The entire text is available on Rumble at the link below...
When I woke up on Saturday morning, I had thoughts and words streaming out of my mind that I felt compelled to write down. The following is what came out. If you don't feel like reading, I also read the entire thing in the video version in which you can also hear the emotion in my voice. We must start taking action now to turn the tide of our planned future. At some point, it WILL be too late to fix things without unnecessary pain and misery...
https://rumble.com/vw7eh1-what-logic-tells-me-about-our-purpose-and-the-meaning-of-life.html
When I woke up on Saturday morning, I had thoughts and words streaming out of my mind that I felt compelled to write down. The following is what came out. If you don't feel like reading, I also read the entire thing in the video version in which you can also hear the emotion in my voice. We must start taking action now to turn the tide of our planned future. At some point, it WILL be too late to fix things without unnecessary pain and misery...
https://rumble.com/vw7eh1-what-logic-tells-me-about-our-purpose-and-the-meaning-of-life.html
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