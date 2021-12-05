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PERVYWOOD 3 Pawns of the Elite
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182 views • December 05, 2021
Pervywood 1 Those Who Yell The Loudest Have the Most to Hide
https://youtu.be/69zp9_a5CKQ
https://www.roxytube.com/v/g7oCb6
Pervywood 2 STRANGE DARK SECRETS
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CzDZXa
https://youtu.be/3jeoWG-VPwY
PERVYWOOD 3 Pawns of the Elite
https://youtu.be/dcjw1adDa2o
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Z2K6UX
Pervywood 4 Documentary - Washington DC Deep-State Swamp
https://www.roxytube.com/v/zjcfal
Pervywood 5 The Pedo Punisher
https://youtu.be/lhAc-rPY300
https://www.roxytube.com/v/cLytyq
Pervywood 6: Royal Flush - Aug 29, 2020
https://youtu.be/qNu9i6ausIw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olsnBrC1eWhi/
PERVYWOOD 7: Disney's Demons - Sep 22, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CA4nMPjObcef/
https://youtu.be/Osso2nATCPA
Pervywood 8 Total Disclosure https://www.bitchute.com/video/DgRkAQ0lT0p4/
Pervywood 8 - Hall of Fate https://www.bitchute.com/video/TSnPCCqOiRZh/
https://youtu.be/vko_cbly0no
Pervywood Alec Baldwin
https://youtu.be/bACoYyDj1Q4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VRY1Ys48GFZL/
POWERFUL PEDOPHILES EXPOSED! PERVYWOOD PART 1 - 3 OF 7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BqgyQccmUm1y/
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Links EVERYONE should check out
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
http://www.flatearth101.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube:
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete:
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
Pervywood Documentary - The sick and twisted side of Hollywood being exposed. Those Who Yell The Loudest Have the Most to Hide
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pervywood-documentary-those-who-yell-the-loudest-have-the-most-to-hide_oEFynDBD2y931Nf.html/list/cJ47faf6rAtCAhy
[YouTube]
AntiDisinformation https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz0caBhPMXAi5HKXhG3J-_g
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
https://youtu.be/69zp9_a5CKQ
https://www.roxytube.com/v/g7oCb6
Pervywood 2 STRANGE DARK SECRETS
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CzDZXa
https://youtu.be/3jeoWG-VPwY
PERVYWOOD 3 Pawns of the Elite
https://youtu.be/dcjw1adDa2o
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Z2K6UX
Pervywood 4 Documentary - Washington DC Deep-State Swamp
https://www.roxytube.com/v/zjcfal
Pervywood 5 The Pedo Punisher
https://youtu.be/lhAc-rPY300
https://www.roxytube.com/v/cLytyq
Pervywood 6: Royal Flush - Aug 29, 2020
https://youtu.be/qNu9i6ausIw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olsnBrC1eWhi/
PERVYWOOD 7: Disney's Demons - Sep 22, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CA4nMPjObcef/
https://youtu.be/Osso2nATCPA
Pervywood 8 Total Disclosure https://www.bitchute.com/video/DgRkAQ0lT0p4/
Pervywood 8 - Hall of Fate https://www.bitchute.com/video/TSnPCCqOiRZh/
https://youtu.be/vko_cbly0no
Pervywood Alec Baldwin
https://youtu.be/bACoYyDj1Q4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VRY1Ys48GFZL/
POWERFUL PEDOPHILES EXPOSED! PERVYWOOD PART 1 - 3 OF 7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BqgyQccmUm1y/
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Links EVERYONE should check out
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
http://www.flatearth101.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube:
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete:
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
Pervywood Documentary - The sick and twisted side of Hollywood being exposed. Those Who Yell The Loudest Have the Most to Hide
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pervywood-documentary-those-who-yell-the-loudest-have-the-most-to-hide_oEFynDBD2y931Nf.html/list/cJ47faf6rAtCAhy
[YouTube]
AntiDisinformation https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz0caBhPMXAi5HKXhG3J-_g
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
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