Israeli tanks besiege Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital

Israel is carrying out further bombing attacks across the Gaza Strip. Israeli tanks have surrounded northern Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital after artillery fire killed at least 12 Palestinians in the complex, according to the war-torn enclave’s Ministry of Health.

Ashraf al-Qudra, Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesperson, told Al Jazeera on Monday that “the situation is catastrophic” in the Indonesian Hospital, where hundreds of people remain trapped.

Al Jazeera’s Resul Sardar reports

Mirrored - Al Jazeera English

