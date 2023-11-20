Israeli tanks besiege Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital

Israel is carrying out further bombing attacks across the Gaza Strip. Israeli tanks have surrounded northern Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital after artillery fire killed at least 12 Palestinians in the complex, according to the war-torn enclave’s Ministry of Health.
Ashraf al-Qudra, Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesperson, told Al Jazeera on Monday that “the situation is catastrophic” in the Indonesian Hospital, where hundreds of people remain trapped.
Al Jazeera’s Resul Sardar reports
Mirrored - Al Jazeera English
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.