What is deuterium oxide in water, how it affects human body's health, how to detox it from the body and video explaining fake recent russian vs ukraine war...

Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had accepted Jesus Christ. This video is for you about a video where young girl uploaded a video on brandnewtube.com about what is deuterium oxide in water, how it affects human body's health, but do not get panic I have got a solution or articles on reducing deuterium in deuterium oxide(heavy water) in water ,the articles link will be given below in this discription and have faith in God who created everything in universe, who can also make it new. A video about russian and ukraine recent war in 2022 which is really fake. Try to store foods as much you can before the cyberpandemic comes. if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. Within few hours the links regarding to these topics will be given below.