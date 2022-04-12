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Dr. Samantha Bailey: Graphene, nanotech, viruses, gene therapy and Wireless technology
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157 views • April 12, 2022
Doctor Samantha Bailey explains how graphene Oxide is responsible for the symptoms that are falsely pinned on the informational molecule called Sars-cov-2.
It isn't a vaccine you need.
No. You need to detox and to stay away from electromagnetic pollution, gene therapy and today's pharmaceutical products.
https://drsambailey.com/
It isn't a vaccine you need.
No. You need to detox and to stay away from electromagnetic pollution, gene therapy and today's pharmaceutical products.
https://drsambailey.com/
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