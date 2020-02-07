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Birds in a Cocoanut Palm Tree, Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida, USA
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18 views • February 07, 2020
View of cocoanut palm tree leave fronds and three birds in the palm tree. Filmed from below with a blue sky in the background while visiting Lauderdale by the Sea in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, one windy morning of 10-28-2012.
The little birds are making noises and singing bird songs in the tree.
This was a day or so after Hurricane Sandy passed by.
The little birds are making noises and singing bird songs in the tree.
This was a day or so after Hurricane Sandy passed by.
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