Today we are joined by Dr. Regina Watteel. Dr. Watteel holds a PhD in statistics and is the author of Fisman’s Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science. Her book looks at what lengths ideologically or financially-driven researchers and politicians go to impose their will upon others.
On a happier note, Mark Savoia will join us from Costa Rica to talk about living the Pura Vida lifestyle.
Mark Savoia: +1-519-942-7608
Fisman’s Folly: https://www.amazon.ca/Fismans-Fraud-Rise-Canadian-Science/dp/1988363241
Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]
Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN
☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆
~ L I N K S ~
➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]
➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson
➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/
➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler
➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv
➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.