© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Exclusive: Trump To Announce Interstate Travel Ban As Early As Tonight - FULL SHOW 3/15/20
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
495 views • March 16, 2020
Alex Jones exclusively breaks down President Trump’s decision to implement an interstate travel ban as early as this evening, according to experts inside the Pentagon and White House, in the latest escalation against the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, guest host Tom Pappert covers the latest travel ban measures from China and Europe, in addition to local governments closing schools, sports events, churches, and large public gatherings until the outbreak is under control.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.