EP 2888-8AM POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! Joe Biden & Radical Left Want Trump Indicted Prior To Mid-Terms  

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A new report from The New York Times said that President Joe Biden wants to see former President Donald Trump prosecuted. On Saturday, The Times reported some Democrats are pressuring the Department of Justice to take action against the former president and others who are close to him.
The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself. As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments. And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.
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