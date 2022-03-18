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170,000 Illegals Amass on US Southern Border Ready to STORM ACROSS When Biden Ends Trump’s COVID Rules — DHS Puts Out Call for Volunteers
Over 170,000 illegal aliens are waiting, just waiting, for Joe Biden to end President Trump’s COVID-era policies that allowed immediate expulsions of illegal aliens during a public health emergency. This massive group of illegals is waiting for Biden to end Trump’s COVID policies so they can storm the border. The invasion is days away.