IRAQ'S CIVIL WAR AND WHY WE SHOULD STAY OUT OF IT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iraqis are protesting in an effort to combat widespread systemic corruption and the banning of certain populist candidates. Sound familiar?
The incident: Iraq protests: Sadrists call for overhauling of constitution - YouTube
The leader: Muqtada al-Sadr - Wikipedia
Corruption? Corruption in Iraq | Iraq Corruption Report & Profile (ganintegrity.com)