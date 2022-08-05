Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/promises-fulfilled-and-blessings-released/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "We are entering a new season and I have a Prophetic Word that’s going to launch you into the next few months.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I unpack what The LORD shared with me about fulfilling promises and releasing blessings to His people."