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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/promises-fulfilled-and-blessings-released/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We are entering a new season and I have a Prophetic Word that’s going to launch you into the next few months.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I unpack what The LORD shared with me about fulfilling promises and releasing blessings to His people."