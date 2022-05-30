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One Health -- The Evil Endgame of Globalists -- ALSO: Several Named Supoenas Served!
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68 views • May 30, 2022
LISTEN TO AUDIO HERE (Interview Begins at 8:30) --> https://www.americaoutloud.com/one-health-the-evil-endgame-of-globalists/
In this episode of Energetic Health Radio, Dr. H interviews private investigator Brian O’Shea to discuss the evil no one is talking about…the global tyranny known as One Health. It comes down to a fundamental question, do you want to live free and accept the risks of living, or do you want to surrender your freedom to the people profiting from your fear. The greatest liars who’ve ever lived are alive today…why in the world would we ever give them what they want?
In this episode of Energetic Health Radio, Dr. H interviews private investigator Brian O’Shea to discuss the evil no one is talking about…the global tyranny known as One Health. It comes down to a fundamental question, do you want to live free and accept the risks of living, or do you want to surrender your freedom to the people profiting from your fear. The greatest liars who’ve ever lived are alive today…why in the world would we ever give them what they want?
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