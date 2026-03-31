Video reportedly shows the moment U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped in Baghdad.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry reports that American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been kidnapped by unknown individuals in Baghdad.

Adding: Silent video - US launching ATACMS missiles towards Iran from Kuwait.

Adding, there's damage to the Golden Dome in Iran:

US-Israeli strikes on Zanjan kill three and wound several others, with structural damage reported to the Hosseiniyeh Azam, one of the most sacred Shia sites in Iran.

Built in 1878 during the Qajar era, the Hosseiniyeh Azam is the spiritual heart of Zanjan and one of the most important mourning centers in the Islamic world. Every year on the Day of Ashura, over 500,000 pilgrims gather there.

Its golden dome now bears the scars of the strike. The black flag of mourning flies above it.