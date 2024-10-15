BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel WILL FALL, America WILL FALL, Babylon has fallen has fallen what's going on there
End the global reset
138 views • 6 months ago

I made this video as a warning. The United States and Israel both are about to fall. And World war 3 is going to escalate far more than what most think. This is imminent. And unstoppable. And those in the churches are going to be finding out that their versions of prophecy has been wrong all along and it will play into a great falling away.



This is a link to Larry McGuire's dealing with David and Saul which everyone needs to read especially now as world events are escalating


https://larrygmeguiar2.com/end_times/david_vs_goliath.htm


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

scripturebible prophecyend timesisrael war
