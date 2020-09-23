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Battle In Seattle
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19 views • September 23, 2020
With the help of the local Democrat politicians, hired anarchist took over a portion of the city and replaced law and order with their own Communist conclave, resulting in escalating crime and destruction within the city. This is the Democrats plan for all cities they control, the eventual war on America and destruction of the nation and our Constitution.
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