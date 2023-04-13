Sean Stone - "Best Kept Secret" - Chapter 6 - Archons

In the final chapter of the docuseries, we explore the ancient conception of 'alien' overlords known as Archons, which fits into the reptilian lore of Satan, from the ancient world to the modern day. But how do we overcome this parasitic form that feeds on humanity?

Featuring David Icke, John Lamb Lash, Jessie Czebotar, Cathy O'Brien, Carine Hutsebaut, Jay Parker, James Martinez, Eric Pepin, William Henry and Elizabeth April





https://www.seanstone.info/bestkeptsecret