Trump on Gaza - working with Bibi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 days ago

Trump on Gaza:

I'm speaking to Bibi Netanyahu, and we are coming up with various plans.

If they didn't have the hostages, things would go very quickly, but they do, and we know where they have them in some cases.

Adding: 

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the official summary, the discussion covered several regional issues:

➡️Discussed various aspects of the tense situation in the Middle East.

➡️Russia reaffirmed its position in favor of exclusively peaceful solutions to regional problems and conflicts.

➡️Putin emphasized the importance of supporting Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

➡️Russia expressed readiness to assist in finding negotiated solutions regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
