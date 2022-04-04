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DeSantis: Disney 'crossed the line' in 'Don't Say Gay' repeal efforts | Wake Up America
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587 views • April 04, 2022
Could Disney lose their self-governing district around Disney World resort in central Florida over its opposition to Gov. Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education law -- the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill? Florida State Rep. Joe Harding (R) and Moms for Liberty founder and activist Quisha King discuss what's next on Sunday's "Wake Up America."
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