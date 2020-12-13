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Merry Christmas/Yuletide/Satan-Santa Claus/Holly Day
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135 views • December 13, 2020
Most Christians don’t know that Jesus was not born on December 24th or the 25th or in the winter at all. The churches that have x-mass trees (pagan yuletide conifer trees) in them teach lies to their congregations (in the name of money and mammon). The Truth (that’s in the Bible) is that Jesus was born in the spring time (April). The ones who DO know, that will not repent, and stop celebrating this pagan Babylonian (Roman) satanic ritual are in serious trouble. They are choosing to live the lie. Our Father, who art in heaven is watching everything we do. He is making a different list, and doesn’t need to checking it twice… He wants us to repent/change our evil ways and learn to be and DO good, as He ONLY is Good. When we learn the truth, we MUST DO the Truth. STOP celebrating Saturnalia, and Satan’s BIGGEST holiday of the year, now that you know the Truth of God. Live in love. Peace.
Sources: X-MASS - YULETIDE A PAGAN FESTIVAL (which is actually condemned by Christ) http://jahtruth.net/xmas.htm
Rome is the new Babylon condemned by God. (Injeel - Revelation/Apocalypse 17:5) http://jahtruth.net/robab.htm
Second Coming of Jesus Christ http://jahtruth.net/emmau2.htm
The imminent Last Day http://jahtruth.net/signs.htm You've just landed at the most ground-breaking and informative site on the Net "As The Lightening Shineth from the East even unto the West..." http://jahtruth.net/ The Way home or face The Fire People are saying this is the MOST important book on the planet. http://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net/
More NEED TO KNOW Santa/Satan Biblically correct information:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/?s=Santa&;submit=Search
Tags: Christmas, Merry, x-mass, Satan, Saturnalia, Babylon, satanic, ritual, Catholic, Christmas tree, Yule tide, Christians, Jesus, Christ, Birthday, virgin, birth, pagan, church, God, Truth, Rev 17:5, APOCALYPSE, Chapter 2, Rev 2, Galatians, Gal 1:6-9, Gal 2:4, Acts 8:9-25, Matthew 6:5-6, Rev 2:6, Revelation 2:15, Revelations chapter 12:3, Rev 12:9, Isaiah 3:12, Jeremiah, Jer 10:2-4, Isa. 14:12-15, Rev. 12:9, Rev 12:3, Dan. 10:21, Lucifer, soul, being of light, spirit,
Sources: X-MASS - YULETIDE A PAGAN FESTIVAL (which is actually condemned by Christ) http://jahtruth.net/xmas.htm
Rome is the new Babylon condemned by God. (Injeel - Revelation/Apocalypse 17:5) http://jahtruth.net/robab.htm
Second Coming of Jesus Christ http://jahtruth.net/emmau2.htm
The imminent Last Day http://jahtruth.net/signs.htm You've just landed at the most ground-breaking and informative site on the Net "As The Lightening Shineth from the East even unto the West..." http://jahtruth.net/ The Way home or face The Fire People are saying this is the MOST important book on the planet. http://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net/
More NEED TO KNOW Santa/Satan Biblically correct information:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/?s=Santa&;submit=Search
Tags: Christmas, Merry, x-mass, Satan, Saturnalia, Babylon, satanic, ritual, Catholic, Christmas tree, Yule tide, Christians, Jesus, Christ, Birthday, virgin, birth, pagan, church, God, Truth, Rev 17:5, APOCALYPSE, Chapter 2, Rev 2, Galatians, Gal 1:6-9, Gal 2:4, Acts 8:9-25, Matthew 6:5-6, Rev 2:6, Revelation 2:15, Revelations chapter 12:3, Rev 12:9, Isaiah 3:12, Jeremiah, Jer 10:2-4, Isa. 14:12-15, Rev. 12:9, Rev 12:3, Dan. 10:21, Lucifer, soul, being of light, spirit,
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