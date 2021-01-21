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ThePatriotNurse: What YOU Can Expect NEXT - The Purge Begins "The Eye of Sauron"
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223 views • January 21, 2021
Now that the inauguration has officially passed, lets pull the rose colored glasses off and look at the next steps
The Left will deny everything and turn it around on the Conservatives and Religious. This is Narcissist. Big Tech Fascist Brown Shirts: Google Search Optimization. The rights of the minority is protected in a Republic. Purging political dissidents, Conformity is Unity. Fed is now Classic Narcissist "Love Bombing" you, then the "Devalue and Abuse" phase you, then they will "Discard" or "Purge" you. Feds Vet the National Guard is the Classic Example of the Stalin Purge. Big Tech is the Party Faithful. Pushback against the feds. The Southern Border will be invaded. State independence, State Nullification, State Succession. Unjust Weights and Measures. Spiritual Warfare: "The Eye of Sauron", DC is Demonic. Keep your friends close and selective crucial. Pastors and Rabbis charged with "Hate Crimes" on Federal level. Prayer Walk Your Boundaries
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Left will deny everything and turn it around on the Conservatives and Religious. This is Narcissist. Big Tech Fascist Brown Shirts: Google Search Optimization. The rights of the minority is protected in a Republic. Purging political dissidents, Conformity is Unity. Fed is now Classic Narcissist "Love Bombing" you, then the "Devalue and Abuse" phase you, then they will "Discard" or "Purge" you. Feds Vet the National Guard is the Classic Example of the Stalin Purge. Big Tech is the Party Faithful. Pushback against the feds. The Southern Border will be invaded. State independence, State Nullification, State Succession. Unjust Weights and Measures. Spiritual Warfare: "The Eye of Sauron", DC is Demonic. Keep your friends close and selective crucial. Pastors and Rabbis charged with "Hate Crimes" on Federal level. Prayer Walk Your Boundaries
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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