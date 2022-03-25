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Darby’s Haunted Castle: Jeremy and Rick Wiles Discuss Rapture Origin
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45 views • March 25, 2022
Today on TruNews, Jeremy Wiles joins Rick to talk about 'The Final Day.' They will discuss the origins of the false teaching known as the rapture and how it has infiltrated the West's churches and seminaries. Rick will unpack the history of John Nelson Darby and the haunted castle he lived in, “Doctor” Cyrus Scolfield, and how Zionism ties in with this false teaching.
Rick Wiles, Jeremy Wiles. Airdate 3/24/22
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - https://tru.news/3CY6SGm
Rick Wiles, Jeremy Wiles. Airdate 3/24/22
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - https://tru.news/3CY6SGm
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