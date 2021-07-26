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Registered Nurse- “More People Died in New York From Medical Mismanagement Than Covid-19”
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300 views • July 26, 2021
An Infowars listener and Registered Nurse calls into The American Journal to give her account of what she witnessed as a healthcare worker in New York during the height of the pandemic.
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