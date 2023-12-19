God is About to Bless Israel, Canal & Oil

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Dec 19, 2023





Massive Oil and Gas Reserves has been discovered under Gaza. Reports estimates these reserves could generate “hundreds of billions of dollars”. In other news, the “Ben Gurion Canal Project” would connect the Gulf of Aqaba to the Mediterranean Sea. Estimated costs for this huge project is $16 - $55 Billion US Dollars and would pay for itself in 3 to 5 years. Pastor Stan shares how God is about to Bless Israel according to Scripture.





00:00 - Thank you for Giving

01:56 - Warning

03:01 - Ben Gurion Canal

05:20 - Oil Discovered under Gaza

08:52 - Canal Project

13:38 - Prophecy for Israel

19:23 - Alternative Canal

22:46 - Israel Rejects Lebanon

26:41 - Secret Weapons





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41wg1w-god-is-about-to-bless-israel-canal-and-oil-12192023.html