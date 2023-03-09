How to Store Kratom Properly?

Whether you’re new to Mitragyna speciosa, known as ‘ kratom ’, or an experienced user, you may be wondering how to store your herb for the longest possible lifespan. The answer is simple – you need to store it in an environment that’s ideal for preserving its quality and potency.

Proper Storage

The best way to store kratom is in an airtight container that keeps out the elements, such as light, oxygen, and moisture. You can use glass jars, sealed containers, or food-grade plastic bags.

It’s important to choose a jar that’s opaque and dark so you don’t let in too much sunlight, which can accelerate the degradation of the powder. The jars should also be stored in a cool, dark room and not near heat sources, such as stoves or humidifiers.

This will help to slow down the aging process and ensure that your kratom is safe for use when you need it most.

If you’re storing your kratom for short-term use, it is best to store it in small plastic bags. Each bag should be sealed as much as possible to remove any excess air, and you’ll want to label each batch with the date it was filled.

Another good idea is to keep your kratom in a refrigerator, as this helps to eliminate the potential for mold growth. However, you need to be sure that your refrigerator doesn’t have a lot of humidity in it, which can affect the texture and taste of the kratom as well.

Keeping it away from Strong Smells

One of the biggest mistakes people make when storing their kratom is to keep it in places that contain powerful, strong-smelling products, such as butter and garlic. This can dramatically alter the flavor of the kratom and degrade its effects, so it’s important to be careful about storing it in places where these smells are present.

Long-Term Storage

If you’ve purchased your kratom in bulk, it’s important to store it properly in order to prolong its shelf life. The best practice is to divide your kratom into larger portions than you would for short-term use, and store some of these in a large, airtight container or bin. You can also split it up by month, strain, or type if you’d like.

Depending on how often you plan to use your kratom, you might also choose to store it in the freezer for extra protection. This is a safe and effective method of storing your kratom for a year or longer, but you need to be wary of freezer burn.

Temperature

The most important thing to remember when storing your kratom is that it needs to be in a cool, dark place with a low relative humidity level. This will protect your kratom from the effects of excess moisture and help it to retain its potency for the longest possible time.

A low relative humidity level is essential for storing your kratom extract, as it is the most crucial factor in determining the quality and effects of your kratom. Cigar humidifiers are commonly used to keep the humidity level at 70%, but this level of moisture will destroy the taste and effects of your kratom. Instead, aim for a humidity level of less than 40% to ensure the best possible results.



