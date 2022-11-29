Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy (5)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on November 15, 2022.





The Sabbath is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown. The Sabbath commandment like all other nine commandments must be kept. If we don't, we sin for sin is the transgression of the law of God and sin leads to death (1 John 3:4; Romans 6:23).





In the New Testament, we see that Christ kept the 7th day Sabbath (Matthew 5:17; Luke 4:16), so did Paul and the apostles (Acts 13:14, 27, 42 & 44; 16:13: 17:2 and 18:4), so must we (Romans 2:13; Hebrews 4:4-9; Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14).





Hebrews 4:9 says: There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God. According to Strong’s Concordance #4520, rest in Greek, the language in which the New Testament was written in, means a keeping Sabbath. So the Sabbath still remains for the people of God.





The Sabbath commandment points to God as the Creator and satan hates that. That's why he used the Vatican to change the 7th day Sabbath to the first day of the week at its synod of Laodicea as per canon 29 in 364. Christ, Who doesn't change, never commanded a change to the Sabbath commandment or any of His commandments because He doesn't change (Hebrews 13:8).





Further, Exodus 31:13; Ezekiel 20:12, 20; Isaiah 58:13; Isaiah 66:23, Mark 2:27-28 and Hebrews 4:4-9 point to the importance of upholding the Most High’s 7th Sabbath! Even Christ's apostles and first century church kept the 7th day Sabbath, following Christ’s ascension to heaven, in Acts 13:27; Acts 13:42-44; Acts 15:21; Acts 16:13; Acts 17:2 and Acts 18:4. Accordingly, the Sabbath commandment remains for the saints of the Most High.





Isaiah 58:13 says: If thou turn away thy foot from the Sabbath, from doing thy pleasure on my holy day; and call the sabbath a delight, the holy of the Lord, honourable; and shalt honour him, not doing thine own ways, nor finding thine own pleasure, nor speaking thine own words.





Revelation 14:12 adds: Here’s the patience of the saints, here are they that keep the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus (King James Bible). This includes the Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



