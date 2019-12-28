Wireless Radiation - EMF Radiation = Blood Cell Dmage - DNA Damage

By Josey Wales (Reporter)This Will Knock Your Socks Off In Terms Of Reality!Friday, December 27, 2019 8:51Image result for image of emf pollutionThe professionals who tell you something is safe, are not your friends.Follow the funding.These firms are paid to find the findings they find on products, medicines, electronic devices.Smart Meters are more dangerous than Drunk Drivers, Drug Abuse, and Guns, combinedThe trauma done to your blood cells by smart meters is irreversible, here are facts everyone needs to be aware of, what you do with this information is up to you.Wireless RadiationSmart meters(NaturalNews) Energy companies are billing them as the “green” solution to traditional meters. But are so-called “smart” meters really all that smart? And, more importantly, are they really as safe as we’re all being told they are? Millions Of People Showing Signs Of Radiation Poisoning.Some 65 million American homes already have them, and more are being converted all the time, even against the will of some homeowners. And yet many doctors agree that smart meters are a potential health threat due to constant releases of radiation.Smart meters operate via a two-way communications system in which energy usage is tabulated wirelessly inside the meter and transmitted to the energy company that owns it. No longer do energy trucks have to go around town once a month to check individual meters; everything is done automatically and wirelessly. Pretty simple, right?It might be simple in functionality, but not so much in technicality. The constant pulses of energy as smart meters communicate both with electrical appliances inside the home, and with the energy company, are a radioactive threat that’s about 100 times greater than that of a mobile phone, science has found.This is a tremendous radioactive load when you consider that smart meters operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The fact that they never turn off means they’re a lot like talking on a cell phone constantly, without end. But, it gets even worse.Independent studies have revealed that both the strength and frequency of smart meter pulses make them exceptionally threatening. The Center for Electrosmog Prevention, a California nonprofit group, estimates that one smart meter emits the radiation equivalent of about 160 mobile phones. Other studies have concluded that smart meters emit not 100 but 1,000 times the radioactive load of a typical cell phone.BEFORE Smart Meter Cover Installation 258 mW / m2EMF Radiation ReadingAFTER Smart Meter Cover Installation. 11 mW / m2EMF Microwave Radiation ReductionDaniel Hirsch, a radiation expert and instructor at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), published a paper refuting the findings of the California Council on Science and Technology (CCST), which concluded based on industry data that smart meters are safer than mobile phones. Hirsh countered that:“… the cumulative whole body exposure from a Smart Meter at 3 feet appears to be approximately two orders of magnitude higher than that of a cell phone, rather than two orders of magnitude lower.”Smart meter radiation is a constant threat to the health of you and your familyThis is problematic, because electromagnetic pollution like the kind emitted by smart meters is highly damaging to the body. There are reports of chronic headaches, seizures, insomnia, dizziness, heart palpitations, tinnitus (ringing in the ears) and other symptoms associated with exposure to smart meters.Even the American Academy of Environmental Medicine (AAEM) agrees that smart meters are a potential threat, especially to people with preexisting health conditions. The group issued a recommendation stating that:“… no Smart Meters be [in the homes of patients with neurological or neurodegenerative diseases, genetic defects, cancer, and other conditions] and that Smart Meters be removed to a reasonable distance from patients’ homes.”This would be great if every household that’s been given or offered a smart meter had the option to reject it. But in most cases, customers are forced to accept a smart meter in place of their traditional meter – and if they are offered the choice of an “opt-out,” it’s often with the caveat that the customer pay a monthly penalty fee.As a conscious consumer, it’s your job, as it is mine, to get the word out about smart meters. Start informing your friends, family members and neighbors about the dangers, and work together to fight against this coercive threat to our collective health.