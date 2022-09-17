Top Cardiologist Warns About the Imminent Rapture of the Church - Dr. Sam Kojoglanian

Highly recommended. The program 'Deep Believer' starts of with an introduction of the person who is going to talk to us namely Dr. Sam Kojoglanian. His practice is "Mender of Hearts." Dr. Sam shares where he was born in the Middle East, and goes back to Armenia, where 1.5 million people out of 3 million were massacred and all living left. After that his family ended up in Jerusalem. It has a huge Armenian community there. That's where he grew up. The masses are angry at God. 1% love the Lord and he excitedly describes his belief. mirrored
