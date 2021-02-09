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Protecting Yourself Against Vaccine Side Effects
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308 views • February 09, 2021
We've discussed vaccines a number of times on this show. We've also discussed the new mRNA vaccines a number of times. Our own strategy has always been to avoid these vaccines as long as it is humanly possible.
But what if its not possible? The PowersThatBe™ are making it increasingly difficult to avoid the vaccine and still lead a (relatively) normal life, and they're only getting started with their restrictions. We don't know what's coming, but we may be looking at a future where the shot, at least for some, is unavoidable.
Today, regular Objective:Health host Elliot Overton shares with you a protocol against possible vaccination side-effects based on his deep research into the mechanisms behind the shot and what it's doing in our bodies on a micro-biological level. Because the vaccines are so new, this is all theoretical, but it may represent our best defense against side-effects in a situation where the shot cannot be avoided.
Join us for this incredibly valuable presentation of information!
Link to article: https://www.sott.net/article/446728-COVID-Mass-Vaccination-Experiment-Prepare-For-The-Worst-With-This-Health-Protocol
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
But what if its not possible? The PowersThatBe™ are making it increasingly difficult to avoid the vaccine and still lead a (relatively) normal life, and they're only getting started with their restrictions. We don't know what's coming, but we may be looking at a future where the shot, at least for some, is unavoidable.
Today, regular Objective:Health host Elliot Overton shares with you a protocol against possible vaccination side-effects based on his deep research into the mechanisms behind the shot and what it's doing in our bodies on a micro-biological level. Because the vaccines are so new, this is all theoretical, but it may represent our best defense against side-effects in a situation where the shot cannot be avoided.
Join us for this incredibly valuable presentation of information!
Link to article: https://www.sott.net/article/446728-COVID-Mass-Vaccination-Experiment-Prepare-For-The-Worst-With-This-Health-Protocol
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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