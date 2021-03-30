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SUPER RETROCADE By RETRO-BIT Review & Demo
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In this video we take a look at the Super Retrocade arcade and games console (UK version). The Super Retrocade has over 90 video games including a selection of classic arcade games from the 1980s and 1990s, plus a selection of Nintendo console games from the original NES games console and the SNES games console.
Amazon Affiliate Links:
Super Retro-Cade (UK Version): https://amzn.to/3wdiuRR
Amazon Storefront:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Games featured on the Super Retrocade (UK):
1942 (Arcade)
10-Yard Fight (NES)
1943: The Battle Of Midway (Arcade)
Act-Fancer: Cybernetick Hyper Weapon (Arcade)
Air Duel (Arcade)
Armed Police Unit Gallop (Arcade)
Armoured Warriors (Arcade)
Bad Dudes (NES)
Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja (Arcade)
Bionic Commando (NES)
Bionic Commando (Arcade)
Blade Master (Arcade)
Boogie Wings (Arcade)
Buggy Popper (NES)
BurgerTime (NES)
Captain Commando (Arcade)
Code Name: Viper (NES)
Commando (Arcade)
Congo's Caper (SNES)
Dark Lord (NES)
Demon's Crest (SNES)
Double Dragon (Arcade)
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone (Arcade)
Dragon Breed (Arcade)
Exciting Hour - The Pro Wrestling Network (Arcade)
Exed Exes (Arcade)
Fighter's History (SNES)
Final Fight (Arcade)
Final Fight 2 (SNES)
Final fight 3 (SNES)
Forgotten Worlds (Arcade)
Gargoyle's Quest II (NES)
Ghosts 'n Goblins (NES)
Ghouls 'n Ghosts (Arcade)
Gun.Smoke (Arcade)
Hammerin' Harry (NES)
Hammerin' Harry (Arcade)
Heavy Barrel (Arcade)
Holy Diver (NES)
Image Fight (NES)
Joe & Mac (SNES)
Joe & Mac 2: Lost In The Tropics (SNES)
Joe & Mac Returns (Arcade)
Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja (Arcade)
Ken-Go (Arcade)
Kickle Cubicle (Arcade)
Kid Niki: Radical Ninja (Arcade)
Kid Niki: Radical Ninja 2 (NES)
Knights Of The Round (Arcade)
Legend Of Hero Tonma (Arcade)
Legendary Wings (NES)
Magical Drop (SNES)
Magical Drop (Arcade)
Magical Drop 2 (SNES)
Major Title Golf (SNES)
Mega Man (NES)
Mega Man 2 (NES)
Mega Man 3 (NES)
Mega Twins (Arcade)
Mercs (Arcade)
Midnight Resistance (Arcade)
Mighty Final Fight (NES)
Mr. Heli (Arcade)
Mutant Fighter (Arcade)
Mystic riders (Arcade)
Ninja Spirit (Arcade)
Pirate Ship Higemaru (Arcade)
R-Type (Arcade)
R-Type II (Arcade)
R-Type III: The third lightning (SNES)
Renegade (arcade)
Rocky Rodent (SNES)
Secret Agent (Arcade)
Section Z (NES)
Side Arms (Arcade)
Side Pocket (NES)
Son Son (Arcade)
Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight (NES)
Strider (NES)
Strider (Arcade)
Super Birdie Rush (SNES)
Super BurgerTime (Arcade)
Super Dodge Ball (Arcade)
Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts (SNES)
Super R-Type (SNES)
Super Side Pocket (SNES)
The Combatribes (Arcade)
The King Of Dragons (Arcade)
Three Wonders (Arcade)
Thunder Blaster (Arcade)
Trojan (NES)
Two Crude Dudes (Arcade)
Varth: Operation Thunderstorm (Arcade)
Vigilante (Arcade)
Wizard fire (Arcade)
X Multiply (Arcade)
Zippy Race (NES)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
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Additional Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Amazon Affiliate Links:
Super Retro-Cade (UK Version): https://amzn.to/3wdiuRR
Amazon Storefront:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Games featured on the Super Retrocade (UK):
1942 (Arcade)
10-Yard Fight (NES)
1943: The Battle Of Midway (Arcade)
Act-Fancer: Cybernetick Hyper Weapon (Arcade)
Air Duel (Arcade)
Armed Police Unit Gallop (Arcade)
Armoured Warriors (Arcade)
Bad Dudes (NES)
Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja (Arcade)
Bionic Commando (NES)
Bionic Commando (Arcade)
Blade Master (Arcade)
Boogie Wings (Arcade)
Buggy Popper (NES)
BurgerTime (NES)
Captain Commando (Arcade)
Code Name: Viper (NES)
Commando (Arcade)
Congo's Caper (SNES)
Dark Lord (NES)
Demon's Crest (SNES)
Double Dragon (Arcade)
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone (Arcade)
Dragon Breed (Arcade)
Exciting Hour - The Pro Wrestling Network (Arcade)
Exed Exes (Arcade)
Fighter's History (SNES)
Final Fight (Arcade)
Final Fight 2 (SNES)
Final fight 3 (SNES)
Forgotten Worlds (Arcade)
Gargoyle's Quest II (NES)
Ghosts 'n Goblins (NES)
Ghouls 'n Ghosts (Arcade)
Gun.Smoke (Arcade)
Hammerin' Harry (NES)
Hammerin' Harry (Arcade)
Heavy Barrel (Arcade)
Holy Diver (NES)
Image Fight (NES)
Joe & Mac (SNES)
Joe & Mac 2: Lost In The Tropics (SNES)
Joe & Mac Returns (Arcade)
Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja (Arcade)
Ken-Go (Arcade)
Kickle Cubicle (Arcade)
Kid Niki: Radical Ninja (Arcade)
Kid Niki: Radical Ninja 2 (NES)
Knights Of The Round (Arcade)
Legend Of Hero Tonma (Arcade)
Legendary Wings (NES)
Magical Drop (SNES)
Magical Drop (Arcade)
Magical Drop 2 (SNES)
Major Title Golf (SNES)
Mega Man (NES)
Mega Man 2 (NES)
Mega Man 3 (NES)
Mega Twins (Arcade)
Mercs (Arcade)
Midnight Resistance (Arcade)
Mighty Final Fight (NES)
Mr. Heli (Arcade)
Mutant Fighter (Arcade)
Mystic riders (Arcade)
Ninja Spirit (Arcade)
Pirate Ship Higemaru (Arcade)
R-Type (Arcade)
R-Type II (Arcade)
R-Type III: The third lightning (SNES)
Renegade (arcade)
Rocky Rodent (SNES)
Secret Agent (Arcade)
Section Z (NES)
Side Arms (Arcade)
Side Pocket (NES)
Son Son (Arcade)
Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight (NES)
Strider (NES)
Strider (Arcade)
Super Birdie Rush (SNES)
Super BurgerTime (Arcade)
Super Dodge Ball (Arcade)
Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts (SNES)
Super R-Type (SNES)
Super Side Pocket (SNES)
The Combatribes (Arcade)
The King Of Dragons (Arcade)
Three Wonders (Arcade)
Thunder Blaster (Arcade)
Trojan (NES)
Two Crude Dudes (Arcade)
Varth: Operation Thunderstorm (Arcade)
Vigilante (Arcade)
Wizard fire (Arcade)
X Multiply (Arcade)
Zippy Race (NES)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Click the notification bell for updates. :)
Additional Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
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