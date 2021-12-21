Visions - Here To Die - Part 1

BE ENCOURAGED!!! This is Part 1 of a 2 part message... PART 2 COMING 5.28.21Welcome to this little corner of Father's vineyard!!! Love you all!!!Thank you for all of your prayers, comments, love and financial help! We love you all!!! Chuck and I want to say thank you to each of you for being part of our lives. We're asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him! Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Thank you all so much for your love and continued prayers for us. Hugs from both of us!!! Info is below:TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)​ ***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY' OPTION (not sales!!!)or through regular mail, send to:Vicky AdkinsPO Box 3313Independence, MO 64055LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS or TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM: ​OUR WEBSITE:OUR PODCAST:OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:VICKY'S BLOG: