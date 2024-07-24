BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S2E58, 20240727) Self Sufficiency BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
3 views • 9 months ago

CTP S2E58 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Jul 27 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E58) "Self Sufficiency? Myth/Reality?!?!"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus

What does this ("Self Sufficiency" verbiage) arguments portend regarding FORCED EUTHANASIA (murdering Elderly, for convenience and/or cost Savings, under Socialized Medicine (like happening in some Nations already) only implied in the episode (I know you are Smart and grasp additional implications of the Slippery Slope; what they are planning and moving toward next; warned about for decades)) based on 'Self Sufficiency' (lack there-of) arguments (just as used for Baby Murder today) and why am I suggesting we need to a Clinton style "depends on what the definition of 'is' is" examination of "depends what definition of 'self-sufficiency' is."

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: Demand as a Male my Equity to Murder for my Convenience (TLB piece)


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- more related links TBD


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

(CTP S2E58 Audio: 41m 50s, Sat Jul 27 2024)


SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from July 6th) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

July 6 - S2E55: In The News

July 13 - S2E56: Hard and Fast Economic Facts

July 20 - S2E57: USA, then, now, future

July 27 - S2E58: Self-Sufficiency?

August 3 - S2E59: Who is Baby-Sitting Whom?

August 10 - S2E60: #PrinciplesNotPersonalities



some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

Keywords
successeducationlearninglifefailureliving
