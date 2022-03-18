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Walmart implements the Cashless society
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365 views • March 18, 2022
Telegram - INVACCINABLE. | ”No cash is accepted at Walmart on Saturdays. The evolution towards a cashless society (digital credit) by Corporate America is in full swing.” | ”Aucun argent espèce n'est accepté chez Walmart le samedi. L'évolution vers une société sans numéraire (crédit numérique) par Corporate America bat son plein.”
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