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Were the 900-Year Lifespans in Genesis Borrowed From Norse Myths?
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Did the Bible “borrow” the idea of 900-year lifespans from Norse mythology? In this video, Christian apologist Justin Derby responds to a viral Facebook Reel claiming that the extraordinarily long lifespans recorded in Genesis 5 are nothing more than a rip-off of ancient pagan myths.


Justin breaks down the argument and shows why Norse mythology is completely and fundamentally different from the worldview, theology, and historical framework presented in the Book of Genesis. From the nature of God, to the purpose of mankind, to the structure of history itself, Justin demonstrates that the Bible and Norse mythology are operating from radically different foundations.


Justin also takes a deep dive into one of the biggest questions surrounding Genesis: Why were people living to be over 900 years old before the Flood of Noah, but only 70-80 years old by the time of Moses? Examining Scripture, genetics, environmental changes after the Flood, and the progressive decline of human longevity throughout the Bible, Justin explains why the Genesis lifespans fit consistently within the Biblical narrative.


Are the long lifespans in Genesis evidence of mythology—or evidence of a radically different world before the Flood?


Watch the full video and decide for yourself.


Daniel Cropley Facebook Reel:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/4383321748552555


Hyperbaric Research and the Pre-Flood Atmosphere:

https://www.icr.org/content/hyperbaric-research-and-pre-flood-atmosphere


#Genesis5 #NorseMythology #BibleStudy #ChristianApologetics #YoungEarthCreationism #NoahsFlood #JustinDerby #BiblicalTruth #Genesis #Creationism #BibleVsMythology


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liesapologeticschristianexposedgenesisnorse mythology
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