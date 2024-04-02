4/1/24 Transhuman "Christ", CERN, WOW Life, WI Action!, FISA #CJMHBT+

4/1/24: On Easter Monday, the USA demoralization campaign is in full force as the Globalist Cabal attacks Christianity. Meanwhile, we see CERN going live on the 4/8 USA Solar Eclipse and One World Religion transhumanism Cults attempt to capture the lower group consciousness of a tipping point of humanity. Also- ACTION TIME! Stop the Uniparty Cabal from destroying the House GOP majority! Your participation in the fight for WI for Trump is needed NOW!





Trump Rally in GB WI 4/2/24, 5pm Central Watch here:

https://rumble.com/c/RSBN/livestreams





Take Action for Wisconsin!

https://www.recallvos.com/





EXPEL WI-R Rep Gallagher before 4/9!

Call your Rep! 202-225-3121 or use:

https://billblasterapp.org/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/movement-builds-urge-rep-mike-gallagher-resign-before/





FEDs Black out on Trucker Surveillance and White Bulger files:

https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/almost-orwellian-feds-black-out-nearly-all-emails-about-trucker





https://www.rebelnews.com/coutts_three_may_spend_a_decade_in_prison_for_peaceful_freedom_convoy_protest?utm_campaign=buzz_04_01_2024&utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel





Barge hits OK bridge over Ark. River:

https://nypost.com/2024/03/30/us-news/barge-strikes-oklahoma-bridge-over-arkansas-river-days-after-francis-scott-key-bridge-was-struck/





Netanyahu goes in for hernia surgery:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-prime-minister-says-he-will-be-fully-sedated-undergo-surgery-hernia-2024-03-31/





WOWLife programs:

https://www.kirbydelanerolle.com/





https://wowmediaproductions.com/shop/5-day-program-2024-kirby-de-lanerolle/





https://wowlifeworld.com/

https://wowlife.lk/





WOWLife Church Leader Kirby de Lanerolle:

https://www.charismanews.com/politics/opinion/77600-beware-of-the-latest-new-age-deception

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2350754/Sri-Lankan-man-claims-lived-eating-food-FIVE-YEARS.html





CERN Goes live 4/8 Eclipse: Dark Matter

https://www.bolnews.com/technology/2024/03/lhc-revs-up-for-dark-matter-showdown-during-solar-eclipse-2024/





Three Body Problem Proton supercomputer:

https://three-body-problem.fandom.com/wiki/Sophons





https://www.fictionunbound.com/blog/2016/4/30/three-body-problem





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!





