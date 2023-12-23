Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 A Season’s Greeting! 🤩🐶

And now, we’re about to say goodbye to December! My, how time flies. I’m pretty sure that I’ve harvested the last of my tomatoes for this year- what a crop! The garlic is sprouting and the broccoli are growing, and the cabbages are forming heads. It’ll be interesting to see if I get anything from the volunteer potato plant. Happy Holidays to you all! 🐶🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.